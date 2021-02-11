Alliance speculations as Premalatha likely to meet Sasikala

Chennai :

“Premalatha has sought appointment to meet Sasikala to put indirect pressure on the AIADMK and to commence alliance talks. They are likely to meet soon and will discuss the electoral alliance,” said a source in the DMDK.





DMDK, which entered into alliance with the AIADMK in 2019 Lok Sabha elections lost all four seats that was allotted to the party and since then had lost the favour of the ruling party. Now, as the state Assembly elections are nearing, AIADMK had already completed four rounds of talks with the PMK, but had so far not met any of the DMDK leaders for alliance talks.





This is despite Premalatha, on more than a couple of occasions, directly asking the AIADMK to commence alliance talks, but only in vain. Sources also said that when Sasikala was about to get released on January 27, DMDK had planned to meet her at Hosur, but due to COVID-19 infection Sasikala could not reach Tamil Nadu immediately after her release and the plan was dropped.