Man held for hoax bomb call to CM’s home

Coimbatore :

The accused, identified as Anbu alias Anbalagan a native of Tiruvannamalai and working in a textile firm in Tirupur has been arrested by a special team of police from Salem for making the threatening call.





Police said Anbalagan made the call to the police control room in Chennai in the morning and informed them that bombs would explode in the houses of the Chief Minister at Nedunsalai Nagar and in Siluvampalayam village.





Immediately, the sleuths from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) accompanied by sniffer dogs made a thorough search at both the houses of CM and confirmed it to be a hoax call.





Police then tracked the caller to a house in Tirupur and arrested him. Further inquiries are on.