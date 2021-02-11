DMK president’s chief minister dream will never become reality, says EPS

Chennai :

The AIADMK co-coordinator addressed gatherings at several places including Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Jolarpet and Tirupattur. Unlike Tuesday, the CM’s speech was bereft of new announcements, but was filled with achievements of the AIADMK government.





Palaniswami, who started from the tannery town of Ambur on the second day of his campaign in integrated Vellore, said that though the DMK leader was now asking people to submit their grievances, he would never be able to redress them as the DMK had never kept its promises whenever it was voted to power.





Listing out the AIADMK government’s achievements in the last four years, he said law and order was good in TN when compared with other states. Stating that minorities were looked after by his government, he said though Ambur town had a DMK MLA (S Kathavarayan who died recently) the AIADMK government had still done a lot for the town, he added.





The Chief Minister said women’s self-help groups (SHGs) were provided bank loans totaling Rs 81,000 crore in Tamil Nadu to enable them to raise their standard of living.





At Vaniyambadi, he credited his government with opening 11 medical colleges in a single day and added that before the end of the month all 2,000 mini clinics would function with full efficiency to cater to the basic medical needs of the poor.





Before reaching the meeting venue at Ambur, where he was presented with a silver sword, the Chief Minister spent some time at a hotel.



