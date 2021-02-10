TN records 479 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

Chennai :

The new cases pushed the overall infections in the state so far to 8,43,209 while the toll edged up to 12,396.





Recoveries, 493, outnumbered new cases, taking the cumulative number of those cured to 8,26,504, a government bulletin said.





All five people who became the latest fatalities to the virus suffered from comorbidities.





Chennai accounted for the highest number of fresh infections at 149, followed by Coimbatore (62) and Chengalpattu at 36.





Active cases stood at 4,309, further slipping from 4,328 on Tuesday.





The government said a total of 1,97,114 people have been administered COVID-19 vaccines so far.