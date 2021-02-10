Varier’s birthday to be govt function, says CM Palaniswami

Commencing electioneering in integrated Vellore district on Tuesday, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced August 25, the birthday of famed former spiritual speaker Kirubananda Varier as a government function.
Vellore: He also said that the farmers, whose crop loans were waived, will receive the waiver receipts within 10 to 15 days.
He was presented with a silver “vel” by partymen at the function in Vellore. Earlier, the Chief Minister started his campaign at Kaniur village on the outskirts of Arakkonam and blasted out at DMK president MK Stalin. He said he was forced to state the works done by the AIADMK in the last four years to counter the propaganda of lies spread by the DMK chief.
Palaniswami derided Stalin by wanting to know what he has planned to do with the petitions he has been collecting during his drive. He said that the government has acted upon over 5 lakh petitions normally. Even the schemes announced by the DMK regime were completed only the AIADMK rule, he added.
Weavers park
Speaking at Ranipet, CM Palaniswami said that the state would soon have two weavers’ parks (Nesavalar poonga) which were sanctioned after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CM was campaigning at Pandianallur in Sholingur Assembly constituency in Ranipet district on Tuesday. Referring to Sholingur as a town which had a high weaver population, he also added that the town would soon get a bypass road.
Referring to the state receiving awards on many fronts, he said the state lead the nation in organ replacement surgery. Also after the AIADMK came to power gross enrolment ration in high education had increased to a high of 40 per cent, he added.
Campaigning in Anaicut, the CM said a Rs 5 crore, 6.50 km road would shortly be laid to connect the tribal hamlet of Peenjamandai to Muthukumaranmalai in the constituency. Similarly, he also announced that a Rs 100 crore reservoir project would be constructed at Paradarami in Gudiyattam.
