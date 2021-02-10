Back in city, Sasikala claims MGR legacy

Ousted AIADMK leader VK Sasikala fired her first political salvo early on Tuesday morning by visiting the Ramapuram Garden of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran.
Chennai: The move by the close aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa had triggered a fresh round of controversy between the ruling AIADMK and the rebel AMMK, who have been scrambling to claim the legacy of MGR.
While Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and a few Ministers have been voicing their opposition against Sasikala, several Ministers continue to stay away from the controversial subject. Party coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who also continued to maintain silence on the issue, added a new twist to the tale by tweeting that the state was observing the abolition of bonded labour system. “This is the day of freedom from bonded labour system and TN would continue to strive against the bonded labour system,” OPS tweeted on the day Sasikala returned to Chennai after spending four-year jail term in Bengaluru prison. The tweet not only raised eyebrows among the AIADMK cadre, but as usual triggered a debate similar to the ‘Ramayana’s Bharathan’ advertorial issued by Panneerselvam.
“Sasikala has made a clear statement that she is going to be actively involved in politics and her speech demanding unity among the followers of Jayalalithaa is a warning and an appeal for the AIADMK leaders, ” opined Ramu Manivannan, professor and head, department of politics and public administration, Madras University. What next for Sasikala will depend upon the response from the AIADMK leaders Panneerselvam and Palaniswami, he added.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also play a key role in deciding the future of the AIADMK and Sasikala. The political situation in poll-bound TN will gain momentum when Sasikala starts targeting the AIADMK leaders,” opined political commentator R Mani.
Meanwhile, Superstar Rajinikanth also called AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran over phone and conveyed his wishes for Sasikala who has just recovered from COVID- 19, according to the latter.
