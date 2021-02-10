Tamil Nadu records 469 new cases and 4 deaths

Tamil Nadu recorded 469 new COVID cases on Tuesday, including one imported case from Jharkhand. The total number of cases in the State stands at 8,42,730. No new cases were reported among the UK returnees.

Chennai : In Chennai, 139 new cases were reported, while a small surge was reported in Coimbatore with 53 cases. Chengalpattu recorded 37 new cases. Perambalur, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga had no new cases.



At least four more deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu, including three deaths in private and one in government hospitals. The total number of deaths reached 12,391.



As many as 491 more people were discharged from several hospitals. The number of active cases is at 4,328. So far, there have been 8,26,011 recoveries.

