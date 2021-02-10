TNSCST to fund student projects relevant to State

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST) has launched a project scheme this academic year for undergraduate and postgraduate Science and Engineering students.

Chennai : It will provide financial support to students who have dissertation in their regular curriculum. Its aim is to encourage them to take up useful minor research projects during the course.



A senior official from the Higher Education Department said the schem has been introduced to harness the talent and potential of students for the benefit of the State.



“Under this scheme, final year undergraduate students (Engineering), postgraduate Science students and postgraduate professional students, who have dissertation work in their curriculum, will be given financial support up to Rs 10,000 each,” the official said. He added that the students will do scientific research relevant to Tamil Nadu.



Pointing out that the project team (batch) could have up to four students, he said the project proposal should be original, innovative and novel and it should have utility value and applicability for implementation.



According to the official, the head of the department would evaluate the proposals and scrutinise them before sending it to TNSCST.



“Project proposals received will be reviewed and evaluated by a team of experts and those selected will be announced by TNSCST and sanction letter and the money will be sent to the principal or registrar of the institution,” he said.

