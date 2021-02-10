Dhinakaran to contest from two seats in upcoming Assembly polls

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday termed the DMK as the common enemy for both the AMMK and the AIADMK. “Our first objective will be to ensure that the arch-rival DMK does not gain power in Tamil Nadu,” he said addressing reporters in Chennai. Dhinakaran also said that he will contest in two Assembly seats, including RK Nagar in North Chennai.
Chennai: Dhinakaran, who is RK Nagar MLA said that he is confident of contesting again in his constituency and emphasised that he will also choose a seat from southern Tamil Nadu where he had served as a Lok Sabha MP during the days of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.
“I am confident of fighting the elections in RK Nagar and also in another constituency where my political roots are intact,” Dhinakaran said.
The rebel MLA also said that Sasikala will soon convene the AIADMK general council as per the constitution of the party and the pending litigations in this regard will be legally dealt.
Commenting on the closure of Jayalalithaa’s memorial on the Marina, Dhinakaran said that the public is watching the drama unveiled by the ruling AIADMK, but Chinnamma (Sasikala) will visit the memorial of Amma (Jayalalithaa) when it is reopened for public. Dhinakaran also thanked media houses for the day long live coverage and termed the return of his party leader Sasikala has rattled the ranks and files in ruling AIADMK camp. Several AIADMK party workers are in touch with us and more AIADMK workers will join the AMMK, he added.
The objective of the AMMK is to retrieve and protect AIADMK, Dhinakaran said. To a query on when Sasikala will meet the party cadre, Dhinakaran said she will meet the cadre in a couple of days.
