Thanjai land of Sasi’s kin confiscated

The Thanjavur district administration confiscated 26,544 sq ft vacant land belonging to Lex Property Development Private Ltd owned by VK Sasikala’s kin Ilavarasi and VK Sudhakaran on Tuesday.

Thiruchirapalli : As per the direction of the Supreme Court that upheld the orders of the conviction of Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi along with Sasikala in a disproportionate assets case in which former chief minister J Jayalalithaa was the prime accused, the property of 26,544 sq ft land situated at VOC Nagar first street which was registered under the name of Lex Property Development Private Ltd in which both Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi are partners was seized.



The property comprises three town survey numbers 3077 (12,766 square feet), 3078 (604 square feet) and 3079 (13,174 square feet) and was registered in the name of the company in which Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran were partners on April 19, 1995.



On Tuesday, after visiting the property, Thanjavur Collector M Govinda Rao confiscated it and declared that the property and any income such as rent on rental arrears for them belonged to the state government. It is said, the land was purchased for Rs 11 lakh then and the current value is Rs 10.61 crore.

