Ramadoss terms Sasi's reception as ‘street drama’

PMK leader Ramadoss, one of the key alliance partners of the AIADMK, on Tuesday, criticised the grand reception accorded to VK Sasikala, the long-time aide of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, by calling it as a street drama.

Chennai : “The long-time wish of Chennaities to witness street drama got fulfilled,” said Ramadoss in a tweet.



The statement of Ramadoss had created controversy as PMK is one of the key alliance partners of AIADMK and the alliance talks are almost nearing completion. There was also criticism that the statement of Ramadoss shows his animosity towards Sasikala.



Meanwhile, former BJP National Secretary H Raja said that the arrival of Sasikala will not create any impact either in AIADMK or in the BJP. “Sasikala has been released from prison and now she is a free bird but that has nothing to do with AIADMK or BJP,” said Raja, while addressing reporters, in Villupuram. He however observed that Sasikala may replace TTV Dhinakaran in his present position in AMMK.



Later speaking in Coimbatore, Raja said that the AIADMK is not a ‘B’ team of BJP and claimed that they both are in one team.



“There is no such B team in our alliance. Only that the AIADMK and BJP are in one team,” he said in response to DMK Member of Parliament Kanimozhi’s accusation that AIADMK is the ‘B’ team of BJP.



Claiming that seat sharing between AIADMK and BJP will be decided soon, Raja said that seat sharing will be done in a smooth manner similar to the parliamentary polls.

