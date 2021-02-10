Karate Thiagarajan to join BJP tomorrow

The political climate in the state is all set to peak over the next few days as the rank and the files of the ruling BJP starting from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and BJP general secretary JP Nadda are to frequent poll-bound Tamil Nadu.

Chennai : The state continues to be an Achilles heel for the national party and the state unit has unleashed the party enrolment drive to garner more support for the saffron party.



With the arrival of NDA leaders expected the BJP is also roping and eyeing political heavy weights from Rajini Makkal Mandram and other political parties. Karate R Thiagarajan, former deputy mayor and supporter of Rajinikanth will join the BJP on Thursday.



Thiagarajan, who recently met state party president L Murugan is organising a mega enrolment drive and a political meeting in south Chennai along with his supporters.



Meanwhile, the state government is also gearing up for foundation stone function of Cauvery-Guntar river interlinking project by the Prime Minister. He will also participate in a party meeting where he is set to meet Tamil Nadu BJP leaders to discuss party strategy in the upcoming state Assembly elections, Kamalalayam sources said.

