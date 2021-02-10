Sports infra worth Rs 21 cr inaugurated

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, through video conferencing, inaugurated various sports infrastructure set up at the cost of Rs 21.16 crore, on Monday.
Chennai: Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) carried out refurbishment works and installed LED lamps at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium and Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium at a cost of Rs 8.87 crore. SDAT also erected Galvalume sheet on top of basketball stadium, at a cost of Rs 1.42 crore. The state also constructed a mini stadium and gym in Paiginar village in Tiruvannamalai district, at a cost of Rs 2.15 crore. Basket indoor stadium and Kabaddi indoor stadiums were constructed in Erode district in Rs 3 crore.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated seven substations constructed across the state, at a total cost of Rs 65.87 crore and a new building constructed in TNEB headquarters in Anna Salai at a cost of Rs 56.1 crore.
He also handed over a cheque of Rs 14.58 lakh to B Mullai, a government school teacher, who saved the lives of 26 school students from LPG explosion. She was honoured with Anna gallantry award in the Republic Day.
