CM will write to PM on teaching Tamil in KVs, says Minister Sengottaiyan

School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan on Tuesday said that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will take up with the Centre the issue of teaching Tamil in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools.

Coimbatore : Speaking to reporters in Erode, the Minister said that the Chief Minister will write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Tamil not being made compulsory in Kendriya Vidyalayas.



“We have come to know that Tamil is not compulsory in these schools and the issue will be taken up by the Chief Minister,” he said.



Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have been demanding to enable students to learn Tamil from classes 1 in KVs. They have been pointing out that though the National Education Policy gives importance to learning in mother tongue, the regulations in KV’s restrict students from learning Tamil. The political parties have also flayed the Centre for not appointing Tamil teachers.



Earlier, the Minister handed over appointment orders to as many as 1,240 students who were selected through a private job fair at Gobichettipalayam. Claiming that it is the objective of the government to give priority to students from Tamil Nadu in jobs, Sengottaiyan said that only 10,121 students have participated in job fairs called to fill 24,000 vacancies across the state.



“Next year, when AIADMK forms the government, we would aim to create jobs for ten lakh students. The proposed integrated textile park at Kolappalur would alone generate 7,500 jobs,” he added.

