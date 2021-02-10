Alagiri calls crop loan waiver opportunistic act

Tamil Nadu Congress on Tuesday questioned feasibility of the farm loan waiver announced by CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and said that it was an opportunistic act of the AIADMK to divert the attention of farmers.

Reiterating Stalin’s poll promise that he would waive all farm loans after returning to power, Alagiri told reporters, “Stalin had promised that his first signature after forming government would be waiver of farm loans. CM Palaniswami announced the same under Rule 110 in the Assembly. What does this suggest? Who is acting on whose advice? Is Stalin following Edappadi’s advice or Edappadi following Stalin’s advice?”

