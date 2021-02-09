Brothers die by suicide in Kanchipuram

Chennai :

Trigger warning: The following content may cause emotional distress





Two brothers committed suicide by hanging themselves from ceiling fans at their residence in Kanchipuram on Tuesday, police said.





The deceased have been identified as Vinoth (30), Satish (28). They both were working in a mechanic shop, but refused to go to work for the past few days. It is alleged that they both were under depression.





On Tuesday, the bothers were having a chat at Vinoth’s home when they suddenly went to a room and locked the door.





Alarmed by this, Sathish’s wife called for help. When the neighbors broke the door open, they both were found hanging from different fan hooks in the same room.





Kanchipuram police recovered their bodies and sent them to the government hospital for postmortem.