Sasikala pays tribute to AIADMK founder MGR at Ramapuram garden

Chennai :

The move by the close aide of Jayalalithaa had triggered a fresh round of controversy between the ruling AIADMK and the rebel AMMK. Already actor and founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam Kamal Haasan has been invoking the name of MGR in public meetings assuring that he will provide an alternate popular rule like that of the matinee idol MGR. Now it is the turn of Sasikala to begin her second innings after garlanding the statue of MGR.









Interestingly superstar Rajnikanth also called AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran over the phone and conveyed his wishes for Sasikala who has just recovered from COVID-19.





During her roadshow from Bengaluru which lasted for about 24 hours, Sasikala showed composure greeting the cadres and the public, who have gathered to cheer her. Sasikala who is a convict in AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa’s DA assets case showed no signs of fatigue and her voice was stern during her brief interaction with AMMK office bearers. Sasikala reached T Nagar, where she will stay at her relative Vishnupriya's house.









Addressing reporters in T Nagar, AMMK leader Dhinakaran thanked the media for the day-long live coverage and said “Chinnamma was fine showing no signs and fatigue. Superstar Rajinikanth also enquired about the health of chinnamma and she will soon convene the AIADMK general council as its general secretary,” Dhinakaran said. Dhinakaran also said that he will contest in two assembly seats including the sitting seat of R K Nagar.