Editorial: Chinnamma returns

Chennai :

With the return of ‘Chinnamma’ Sasikala to Chennai, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has till now successfully crossed every possible hurdle that came his way to ensure AIADMK completed a full term, will face the toughest challenge of his stint as Chief Minister in trying to reign in his ministers and prevent them from shifting loyalties as he steers the ruling party to the Assembly elections with his deputy and AIADMK convenor, O Panneerselvam.





Exactly four years ago, on a sunny February morning, Sasikala drove to J Jayalalithaa’s grave at the Marina beach on her way to the Bengaluru court to surrender in connection with the disproportionate assets case and dramatically thumped the memorial three times with her palm in a gesture that no one’s quite adequately been able to decipher so far.





Back then, her enemy number one was O Panneerselvam who can be credited with the practice of rushing to the departed leader’s grave, time and again, before taking any big decision. He famously sat in penance at the grave and announced his ‘Dharma Yuddham’ against Sasikala and her clan while Edappadi K Palaniswami then Chinnamma’s chosen lieutenant, was handpicked to safeguard the party and government while she played martyr at the Parappana Agrahara prison.





On her return to Chennai four years later, not only has the modest memorial of her friend and mentor transformed into a massive phoenix-like structure, but her trusted lieutenant has also transformed into a battle-hardened colossus, basking in his most recent achievement of waiving over Rs. 12,000 crore of crop loans appeasing over 16 lakh voters in one stroke, leaving even opposition parties to worry over whether there would be anything left for them to promise the voter.





That EPS is in no mood for a compromise and is baying for the blood of the Mannargudi clan is evident from the fact that the Chennai Collector had confiscated several properties worth crores of rupees belonging to Illavarasi and Sudhagaran, Sasikala’s close relatives and co-convicts in the disproportionate wealth case, exactly a day before she landed in Chennai and that too, in connection with a Supreme Court verdict delivered on February 2, 2017.





For over two decades until her death in December 2016, Sasi was a shadow of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa, but enjoyed all the sycophancy and loyalty showered upon the leader by her admirers.





When Jaya died, Sasi assumed full control of the party, a move that came as no surprise, as many claimed she had been calling the shots even during the time Jayalalithaa was in power. However, a lot has changed in the past four years. Back in Chennai, Sasikala would be staring at a life she has not been used to.





Not only will she face opposition from a secure Chief Minister with a loyal bureaucracy at his beck and call, but she also won’t have the government machinery to do her bidding either. But by defiantly driving into the state in a vehicle bearing the AIADMK party flag, Sasi has thrown the gauntlet so to speak, by flaunting her claim to the party.





While the late CM’s aide might be able to get TTV Dhinakaran to ensure flowers are strewn along her route from a helicopter and have AMMK cadre positioned all through the Chennai-Bengaluru highway to cheer her, would the TN voter be impressed by such extravagance for a former prisoner returning home after serving a full term and that too at a time when the state heads for elections, remains to be seen.





Either way, the state’s largest party is staring at testing times yet again and only prudence and patience could hold sway