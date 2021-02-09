Sasikala reaches Chennai, pays homage to MGR statue at Ramapuram

Chennai :

On reaching Chennai, Sasikala visited the Ramavaram residence of party founder M G Ramachandran and paid her respects to a life size statue of the matinee idol. She also called on the family members of MGR and inquired about their well-being.





Arriving in Tamil Nadu after spending four years at a prison in Bengaluru, the aide of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa said that she will not fall prey to ‘oppression’ tactics and will return to active politics for the welfare of Tamil Nadu people.





After entering Tamil Nadu, Sasikala was welcomed with crackers and banners despite police banning them. Drones were seen carrying the posters of Sasikala welcoming her.









Tamil Nadu: Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala reached AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran house in, Chennai Ramavaram and paid a floral tribute on his portrait and garlanded his statue pic.twitter.com/wjuGxliGrF — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021









Minister D Jayakumar reiterated that Sasikala and her family members were no longer a part of the party and that they cannot use the party flag or engage in any party-related activity .





Meanwhile, AIADMK announced removal of seven of its office bearers including a district deputy secretary for participating in Sasikala’s convoy.



