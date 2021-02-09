Sasikala reaches Chennai, pays homage to MGR statue at Ramapuram

Expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, who started from Bengaluru on Monday morning reached Chennai in the early hours of Tuesday to a rousing welcome by supporters and party cadres
#Sasikala paid homage to #MGR statue at Ramavaram thottam #sasikalareturns#SasikalaChennaiReturns#TnElection2021#PoliticsLive#tnpolitics#ADMK#AMMKpic.twitter.com/ImvmIdd47H— Manivasagan Namasivayam (@manivasagan_) February 8, 2021
Tamil Nadu: Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala reached AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran house in, Chennai Ramavaram and paid a floral tribute on his portrait and garlanded his statue pic.twitter.com/wjuGxliGrF— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2021
