CM opens 30.5 km Nemilichery-Minjur section of ORR

Chennai :

The road forms the second phase of Chennai Outer Ring Road project in which the road from Nemilicheri connects Padiyanallur, Tiruvottiyur, Ponneri and Panjeti.





“Roads play a key role in the socio-economic development of the state and the Chennai Outer Ring Road project will ease traffic and reduce travel time to a great extent,” said Chief Minister, after inaugurating the project.





e-challan system inaugurated





The Chief Minister also inaugurated the system of paying money through e-challan and obtaining e-receipts under Integrated Finance and Human Resource Management System (IFHRMS). E-receipts can be obtained from www. karuvoolam.tn.gov.in.





Through the new system government agencies and local bodies can send amount to the state government through online and can obtain e-receipts. Chief Minister said that the new system will ensure that the funds reach state government on time and there will be no delay as the entire process is carried out through online.





CM condoles death of people in Uttarakhand





Chief Minister Palaniswami, in a statement, condoled the death of people who died in a glacier burst disaster. “Nearly 10 persons have died in the glacier disaster which resulted in flooding in Alakananda and Dauliganga rivers. On behalf of people of Tamil Nadu, I express my condolence to the families of those who have died in the incident,” said Chief Minister, who also added that Tamil Nadu is ready to extend all necessary help to Uttarakhand.