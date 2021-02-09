Don’t recruit from private sector for Central govt posts: DMK

Chennai :

Stalin also asked the PM to fully implement reservation for OBCs and SC/STs in all Union government departments.





Condemning the Centre for deciding to recruit 30 persons from private sector for joint secretary posts in major departments, Stalin said the BJP-led Centre, which has been working against reservation at every available opportunity since forming government, has not implemented the 27 per cent reservation for OBCs as per Mandal Commission verdict even in one Central department.





He also alleged that the Centre was destroying the social justice structure of the nation by hastily implementing the unwritten rule of denying opportunity to OBCs and SC/STs in Central service.





Remarking that the DMK would never accept recruitment from private sector, which would undermine reservation principle and such recruits would only rope in people subscribing to their ideology, the DMK president, in a statement issued in this regard, asked the PM to drop the decision to recruit persons from private firms for joint secretary posts and ensure that OBC cum SC/ST reservation was fully implemented in all central recruitments.





“History will never pardon, if it (BJP) fails to do it. Days are not far off when the Centre will realize that central administration is the right of the OBC and SC/STs. Refusing to implement hard won reservation would be tantamount to playing with a volcano,” Stalin said.





Adding that the BJP regime should give up its (anti-reservation) stand if it wants to save itself, he also said the proposed recruitment from private firms would only help forward classes and people favoured by the corporate sector to encroach and deny opportunities to OBCs and SC/STs.