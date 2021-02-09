EPS visits medical college after reduction in fees

Chennai :

Postgraduate students of Raja Muthiah Institute staged protests for about two months demanding a reduction in the course fee since the college was declared as a part of Cuddalore Medical College and Hospital.





The fee waiver was announced by the state government as the medical college charged annual fees of Rs 6.5 lakh while the government medical colleges charge Rs 13,800. Mohammad Ali Jinnah, a PG student at the college, said, “The demands of the students on annual fees are met and we have communicated with the college authorities on the restoration of basic facilities in the hostels. We hope that other incentives and facilities that are given to government medical colleges will also be offered to us.”





The college has been brought under the state health department as Cuddalore Medical College. Health Minister Vijaya Baskar and health secretary J Radhakrishnan also met the student representatives. Health Minister said that the students thanked the CM for restructuring the fees, bringing Raja Muthiah Medical College under the health department and announcing it as Cuddalore Medical College.





When contacted, Director of Medical Education Dr Narayana Babu said that the college has been reopened and all the basic facilities to the students will be restored.





“The incentives for the in-service candidates and PG students will be decided and intimated soon,” he said. The CM also laid the foundation stone for the JICA project at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital for the construction of several Multispecialty units.