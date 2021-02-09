Smart transport system for 5 road stretches proposed

Chennai :

Under the World Bank-funded project of TNRSP-II, the intelligent transportation system (ITS) comprising various components, including automatic speed enforcement system, video surveillance and safe pedestrian crossing system, would be installed in selected safety demonstration corridors, said TNRSP officials.





In all, the ITS would be implemented along the 95 km stretch of Uthiramerur-Kancheepuram road and Chennai-Ponnerikarai-Kancheepuram road in Kancheepuram district and Kancheepuram-Tiruvathipuram road, Tiruvathipuram-Arni road and Kannamangalam-Arni road in Tiruvannamalai district.





“We have invited bids in this regard,” the official said. The official explained that automatic speed enforcement system consists of speed detection radar to capture the speed of the vehicles passing on all traffic lanes and would trigger high-resolution camera to capture the image of those that are travelling above the speed limit.





“The captured images would be processed through a software along with manual approval for initiating action based on the number plate of the vehicle,” the official said, adding that vehicle actuated speed display would be installed to provide feedback to road users on safe speeds and prompt them to reduce speed.





The highway would be covered with surveillance camera system consisting of wireless IP cameras to capture traffic conditions covering all lanes to be monitored 24x7 at the control room, the official said. Also, solar blinkers would be installed along the highway to warn the motorists.





The initiative is aimed at bringing down road accidents making use of the IT enabled services and act against the motorists who indulge in overspeeding, the official noted.