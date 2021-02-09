Election officials to prepare blueprint for State polls during two-day visit

Chennai :





This is expected to give an outline for the election officials to decide on the poll schedule, a senior state official said. On Wednesday’s meeting, the blueprint that is required to conduct the election, including the cost, logistical support for moving the poll materials and the positioning of paramilitary staff is likely to be discussed. The sensitive polling booths and the amenities required for the voters will also be part of the high-level discussion, informed Public Election Department sources said.





The election process is expected to gain pace further after ECI delegation’s visit on February 10 and 11. Soon after the presentation of the State Budget, which is scheduled to occur by the end of this month, revenue officials will also be shifted to speed up the election works, the official said hinting that by next month during the same time the State machinery will be on the election mode.





He also added the government will almost stop the issuance of new government orders related to schemes. The current set of Cabinet will have decision making powers for another 50 to 60 days, the official said.

The CEC will be accompanied by Election Commissioners Sushil Chandra and Rajiv Kumar during his tour. District Collectors and Superintendent of Police will detail the district-wise election preparedness taken by them at constituency levels.