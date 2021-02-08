AIADMK expels seven functionaries for alleged anti-party activities

Chennai :

Though party's coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator K Palaniswami did not specify the reason that prompted the action against the seven, they were suspected to have joined in welcoming expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala upon her return to Tamil Nadu after serving a jail term at the Parapana Agrahara central prison in Bengaluru.





The seven, from Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri districts, were being removed from all posts, including primary membership, for going against party principles and bringing disrepute to it, the two leaders said in an AIADMK statement.





They warned party workers to not to have any truck with them.





Palaniswami is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Panneerselvam his deputy.





Earlier, Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu to a grand reception, days after completing her jail term in Bengaluru in the Rs 66.6 crore disproportionate assets case, amid indications of a confrontation with the ruling party.





She underwent her sentence at the Parapana Agrahara central prison since February, 2017 and was set free on January 27 but underwent treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Bengaluru.





Her nephew T T V Dhinakaran had earlier in the day said many AIADMK workers had turned up to welcome her on her return, even as she travelled in the car of a ruling party functionary for some distance due to some issue with her vehicle.



