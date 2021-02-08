Sasikala reaches TN amidst police opposition

Chennai :

When she started from Bengaluru, she paid floral respect to Jayalalithaa’s portrait kept in the private farm house in which she stayed. Her nephew and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran also paid respect and followed her in another car.





Sasikala started her journey to Tamil Nadu in the car owned by Jayalalithaa with AIADMK flag on the car despite AIADMK opposing to it and even a complaint was lodged against her for using the party flag. With the AIADMK flag-laden car Sasikala reached Tamil Nadu where she was served notice on the restrictions of using AIADMK flag.





Her lawyer Raja Senthoor Pandian received the legal notice and filed a reply instantly. “As the case is pending in High Court Police do not have rights to prevent Sasikala from using AIADMK flag. It was a formal notice and we filed a reply”, said Raja Senthoor Pandian, to media, after filing the reply.





Crackers were exploded and banners of Sasikala were erected in Tamil Nadu border despite police banning them. Her supporters accorded “Poorna Kumba’ respect to Sasikala and thousands of supporters thronged in national highways enroute Chennai.