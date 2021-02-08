Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after 4 years: Here are the highlights

From MLA camp at Koovathur resort to CCTV footage from Parappana Agrahara prison: Here is a timeline of events.
Chennai:
December 29th, 2016: AIADMK general council unanimously elects Sasikala as the general secretary of the party. (Read more: Sasikala succeeds Jayalalithaa as General Secretary)
February 5th, 2017: The then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam resigns as the CM for “personal reasons.” Sasikala elected as head of the legislative party, makes plans to form the government the next day. (Read more: Decks cleared for Sasikala as Governor accepts O Panneerselvam's resignation)
February 6th, 2017: As the then governor Vidyanagar Rao announced he was unable to addend the swearing in ceremony of VK Sasikala as the Chief Minister, it gets postponed.
February 7th, 2017: O Panneerselvam makes the headlines by meditating for 40 minutes in Jayalalithaa’s memorial and revealed to the reporters that he was forced to resign. (Read more: O Panneerselvam revolts against Sasikala)
February 10th, 2017: Sasikala forms a camp at the Golden Bay resort in Koovathur with 129 MLAs. (Read more: Koovathur locals irked by holidaying MLAs)
February 14th, 2017: Sasikala gets convicted in the disproportionate assets case and gets sentenced to 4 years in jail. (Read more: Supreme Court convicts Sasikala in corruption case)
August 2nd, 2017: A video clip of the then AIADMK leader and her relative Ilavarasi walking into Parappana Agrahara Central jail allegedly after shopping goes viral.
September 12, 2017: VK Sasikala sacked from party's General Secretary post after AIADMK's general council meeting. (Read more: AIADMK general council meet: VK Sasikala sacked from party's General Secretary post)
October 7nd, 2017: Sasikala comes out on a 5-day parole to visit her ailing husband. (Read more: Sasikala granted five-day parole)
March 20th, 2018: Sasikala comes on a 15-day parole to perform the last rights to her late husband. (Read more: Sasikala granted 15-day parole to attend husband Natarajan's funeral)
January 27th, 2021: She officially gets released from judicial custody but continues to stay at Victoria hospital to undergo treatment. (Read more: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala released from prison)
January 31st, 2021: Sasikala gets discharged from Victoria Hospital. (Read more: Sasikala discharged, checks into resort in Bengaluru)
January 8th, 2021: VK Sasikala leaves for Tamil Nadu from the Bengaluru hotel she was staying in after being discharged from hospital. (Read more: Sasikala Heads To Tamil Nadu After Completing Covid-19 Quarantine In Bengaluru)
