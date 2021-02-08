Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after 4 years: Here are the highlights

Chennai :

December 29th, 2016: AIADMK general council unanimously elects Sasikala as the general secretary of the party. (Read more: AIADMK general council unanimously elects Sasikala as the general secretary of the party. (Read more: Sasikala succeeds Jayalalithaa as General Secretary





February 5th, 2017: The then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam resigns as the CM for “personal reasons.” Sasikala elected as head of the legislative party, makes plans to form the government the next day. (Read more: The then Chief Minister O Panneerselvam resigns as the CM for “personal reasons.” Sasikala elected as head of the legislative party, makes plans to form the government the next day. (Read more: Decks cleared for Sasikala as Governor accepts O Panneerselvam's resignation





February 6th, 2017: As the then governor Vidyanagar Rao announced he was unable to addend the swearing in ceremony of VK Sasikala as the Chief Minister, it gets postponed.





February 7th, 2017: O Panneerselvam makes the headlines by meditating for 40 minutes in Jayalalithaa’s memorial and revealed to the reporters that he was forced to resign. (Read more: O Panneerselvam revolts against Sasikala





February 10th, 2017: Sasikala forms a camp at the Golden Bay resort in Koovathur with 129 MLAs. (Read more: Koovathur locals irked by holidaying MLAs





February 14th, 2017: Sasikala gets convicted in the disproportionate assets case and gets sentenced to 4 years in jail. (Read more: Supreme Court convicts Sasikala in corruption case





August 2nd, 2017: A video clip of the then AIADMK leader and her relative Ilavarasi walking into Parappana Agrahara Central jail allegedly after shopping goes viral.









October 7nd, 2017: Sasikala comes out on a 5-day parole to visit her ailing husband. (Read more: Sasikala granted five-day parole









January 27th, 2021: She officially gets released from judicial custody but continues to stay at Victoria hospital to undergo treatment. (Read more: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala released from prison







