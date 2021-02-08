108 ambulance to soon have live tracking, direct contact with driver

Chennai :

The 108 ambulance app is undergoing a complete hardware alteration and thus, some of the major changes will be made in the application. The application will enable the callers to request for ambulance through the 108 Avsaram app and then track them accordingly using GPS navigation system.





The application uses the GPS system to fetch the current location of the user and the point of emergency.





The location will be shared with the nearby ambulances available in proximity to the point of emergency. The user can also track the status of the ambulance and it’s arrival, as in case of cab aggregator mobile applications.





The officials with the 108 GVK EMRI service provider say that this will fasten the process of ambulance response. “The time lag between connecting the user to the emergency control room and then sharing it with the nearest available ambulance vehicle will be reduced. It will also reduce the traffic to the 108 call centre as users can directly request for ambulance services,” said Selva Kumar, head of operations at 108 GVK EMRI.





Meanwhile, the officials say that the new hardware and upgradation is aimed at encouraging more number of people to use the 108 mobile application, as the percentage of people using the Avsaram app is very low when compared to the 108 helpline.





He added that the upgraded system will be in function in about two months from now as the process has already been started. However, it is important that the existing ambulance services are not affected.