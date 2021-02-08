471 fresh cases logged, only 1 death in TN

Chennai :

During the day, Tamil Nadu recorded 471 new cases, including one person from UAE and another from Maharashtra, taking the overall tally to 8,41,797.





Chennai recorded 151 fresh infection cases, while Coimbatore added 48, Thanjavur 29 and Chengalpattu 25. Rest of the districts reported less than 25, and Ariyalur, Pudukkottai and Ramanathapuram had nil cases. Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Sivaganga, Tiruvannamalai, Thoothukudi and Virudhunagar added only one case each.





After 498 persons were discharged from hospitals, there now are 4,389 active cases in the State. With 1,559 persons under treatment, including those in home isolation, Chennai has the largest share, followed by Coimbatore (465), Chengalpattu (276) and Tiruvallur (212). Perambalur has the lowest number of active cases, six.





In the last 24 hours, the 254 private and State-run testing facilities in Tamil Nadu tested 53,530 samples and 53,364 persons, said the bulletin from the Health Department on Sunday.