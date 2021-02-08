Grievance redressal via phones in a week’s time: CM

Chennai :

“Public need not go to officials nor search any box for filing their grievances. With just a mobile phone in your hand you can register your grievances by calling 1100 toll free number,” said the Chief Minister during his election campaign in Avadi.





Recently, DMK president MK Stalin announced that if DMK comes to power solutions would be given to all the petitions of public within the first days of formation of government. Stalin also said that petition boxes will be kept across the state for the ease of public.





Chief Minister criticised Stalin’s announcement claiming that the days of public going in search of complaint boxes are gone as petitions can be solved by using just mobile phones.





While addressing the farmers and weavers in Tiruvallur, Palaniswami recalled the recent announcement on crop loan waiver. As soon as he mentioned about crop loan waiver, farmers gave a rousing welcome for Palaniswami. Seeing the welcome Palaniswami said, “It is evident from the rousing welcome that many of you have obtained the crop loan and have benefitted from the announcement.”





Earlier, during his campaign in Porur, Palaniswami replied to DMK chief that Stalin speaks what he was doing as Chief Minister. Earlier, Stalin in his campaign, said that Chief Minister was doing whatever he was saying.





The Chief Minister also blamed DMK for introduction of NEET and in the delay in release of Rajiv convicts. “In 2010, when DMK was in power and in alliance with Congress at the Centre, NEET was introduced in the country, but AIADMK is continuously opposing NEET. Due to the internal reservation of 7.5 per cent for government school students 435 poor students have joined various medical colleges and the state government has taken care of the fees for them,” said Palaniswami.





He further said that DMK is staging drama in Rajiv convicts case as it opposed the reduction in sentence for 3 convicts, including Perarivalan.





CM cancels campaign





Following the expected return of VK Sasikala, long-time aide of the late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, from Bengaluru on Monday, the Chief Minister has cancelled his campaign in Vellore and Ranipet districts, scheduled for the day.