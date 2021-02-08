DMK blinks, ready to allot a few more seats to alliance parties now

Chennai :

Grapevine has it that the DMK has compromised its stand of contesting close to 200 seats, thanks to its poll strategist Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), which advised it to contest close to 200 seats on its own.





The word from Anna Arivalayam is that the DMK is willing to compromise on its earlier stand and contest around 180 seats, provided a few allies agree to its revised offer.





Highly placed DMK sources disclosed that the high command was willing to allocate 20 seats to Congress followed by 10 and eight each to the MDMK and two each to Left parties respectively. Thol Thirumavalavan’s Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), DMK sources added, could be allotted six seats, nearly double the number of seats it was initially offered by the DMK earlier.





Both the minority backed parties, IUML and MMK could be offered two seats each. Smaller allies KMDK led by Eswaran and Velmurugan’s Tamizhaga Valvurimai Katchi could also be offered a seat each. A party leader unwilling to be quoted said that they might concede an additional seat for KMDK in the west, but smaller allies KMDK, Velmurugan could be persuaded to contest on Rising Sun symbol so that the DMK would be in the race in at least over 170 seats on its own.





“We had a strike rate of 50 per cent in 2016. Though our chances are high this time, we do not want to risk allies pulling us down like the previous Assembly poll. At the same time, our leadership does not want to lose or antagonize allies over a seat or two,” said a state level functionary, adding that a seat or two could be additionally given to the allies, but not much would change from there.





Like in 2019 Parliamentary polls, the numbers would be finalised in advance during the unofficial talks and the deal would be clinched when the allies officially visit DMK headquarters.





“Our leaders do not want marathon negotiations. They want the time and energy to be spent on campaigns. Even our allies are highly flexible. They have stated it publicly too. So, the seat sharing deals would be inked shortly after the elections are announced,” the DMK senior added.