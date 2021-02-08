Failure to pay Rs 10 cr fine keeps Sudhakaran in jail

Chennai :

Of the four convicts in the case, the sentence against Jayalalithaa stood abated following her death while Sasikala completed her jail term last month without any remission. On Friday last, it was the turn of Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi to get released from the jail. However, as she too tested positive for COVID-19, she is now under quarantine and the release papers were served to her by the prison authorities leaving Sudhakaran, the last convict in the case still in jail.





Sudhakaran, nephew of Sasikala, who was once adopted and disowned as a foster son by AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa, was very powerful in the AIADMK circles during the early ’90s. However, his luck faded with the AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa disowning him. Sources said that Sudhakaran is now cooling his heels in the Bengaluru prison as there is an inordinate delay in paying the fine amount of Rs 10 crore imposed by no-nonsense Judge John Michael D’ Cunha.





“Though Sudhakaran had already completed the four-year jail term, the delay in paying the court prescribed fine amount of Rs 10 crore has now extended the jail term of Sudhakaran. If the fine is not paid, he will have to stay for one more year in the jail,” an informed source close to Sasikala’s family said.





While the family members made arrangements and paid the fine amount for Sasikala and Ilavarasi, Sudhakaran, whose bank accounts have been frozen, has been left to serve the additional term without paying the fine, the source said. However, Sudhakaran’s legal team are also working towards the release of their client, the source added.





No remission, says Sasikala’s counsel





When contacted, Sasikala’s counsel Raja Senthur Pandian said that the four-year jail term for Sudhakaran was over in 2020, but the fine amount is yet to be paid. “There is a delay in paying the fine and thus the release is getting delayed. Pandian also noted that none of his clients in the case were extended remission by the prison authorities. “Remission is not a right, but a discretionary power vested with the jail authorities. Despite my repeated pleas, the remission which is usually extended for prisoners was not extended to my clients,” Pandian rued.