MNM to release poll manifesto at fourth anniversary rally on Feb 21

Chennai :

Inviting his supporters and public to his party’s rally on February 21, marking the fourth anniversary of the party’s launch, Kamal said that the party has completed three years after it was launched with the goal to bring an end to corruption, revive the state economy, to improve the living standards of people, retrieve its natural resources, ensure equality and social justice and equal opportunities for women.





Pointing to the huge crowds gathered for his statewide election campaign in December-January, he said that the large gathering for the party’s campaign shows that people are keenly awaiting a corruption-free regime.





“The votes polled by our party only after getting the election symbol 20 days ahead of the Parliamentary polls made all the people take note of it. Now we are going to face the first Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry with expanded party network, big plans and public support. There are good signs of our party winning in a big way,” he said.





He added that to celebrate the fourth anniversary of party launch, a massive rally would be held in Chennai on February 21. He said that the party’s election manifesto would be released on that day.





Ahead of the party’s rally, the MNM has convened its first general council meeting on February 11 to discuss the state Assembly polls and campaign plans.