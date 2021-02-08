Officials cautious in preventing jumbo from returning to Kerala

Coimbatore :

The elephant evaded an earlier attempt last year to capture even after tranquilizing it with a dart and moved into the Kerala forest area. “Shankar has been moving around with its herd just a few kilometers from the Kerala forests. So there is every possibility for the animal to run into the neighbouring state during the operation. A large team has been deputed specifically to prevent the elephant from going into Kerala,” said an official.





Also, the animal which was alone while entering into Kerala during the last operation is now with a herd comprising both male and female elephants near Cherambadi in Pandalur. “They are moving around in an undulated terrain nearby tea plantations, where it is risky to administer tranquilizer shots. Also, disturbing the herd may provoke other animals to turn towards us,” the official added.





Yet, the department has decided to go ahead with the capturing operation as the animal has been involved in a series of encounters with people. The elephant, which was involved in the death of three persons in the hill district, also had a similar conflict during its sojourn in Kerala. “Its character to attack humans hasn’t changed,” said an official.