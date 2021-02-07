Sun, Feb 07, 2021

Not us but TTV Dhinakaran would be anxious upon Sasikala's arrival: Minister Jayakumar

Published: Feb 07,202106:06 PM by Online Desk

Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar was confident that Sasikala arriving at Chennai cannot unsettle a 1.5 crore-cadre strong AIADMK.

Chennai: Meeting with the scribes, Jayakumar was buoyant about his party's strength and said Sasikala-TTV Dhinakaran would play DMK's "B-team".

When asked about party's composure ahead of Sasikala heading back to Chennai, he said "if anyone should be anxious upon Sasikala's arrival, it would be TTV Dhinakaran as he will be held accountable for her finances". He assured that party's convenor O Panneerselvam will stay with them.

He said his party follows the popular MGR line "Accham yenbadhu madamayada anjaamai dravidar udamayada". (To fear is foolishness, intrepidity is the inheritance of Dravidians).

Taking cognizance of a few loyalists in AIADMK rearing their heads awaiting Sasikala's Chennai arrival, Jayakumar said a few "traitors" cannot challenge the party's unity and the party cadres, leaders are united.

