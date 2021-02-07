AIADMK holds dist secys meet to review poll preparations

Chennai :

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday convened the party district secretaries meeting at the AIADMK headquarters to take stock on the poll arrangements taken up by the district units. The crucial meeting comes at a time when the ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala will return to Chennai by next week and also the Chief Election Commissioner’s delegation will tour poll-bound Tamil Nadu and hold a meeting with political party representatives on the implementation of model code of conduct.





A joint statement issued by the party leaders OPS and EPS said that the district secretaries meeting discussed the poll booth arrangements and the coordination that has to be taken up with the alliance partners. The AIADMK leaders also instructed the party workers to strive hard for the victory of the party in the upcoming Assembly polls.





According to AIADMK sources, the party also discussed the impact of the AMMK leader Sasikala in the upcoming polls. The AIADMK had also completed three rounds of talks with the PMK. The PMK leader S Ramadoss and chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will soon formally meet to finalise the alliance, the sources said.





Last month CM deputed two senior ministers P Thangamani and S P Velumani to hold alliance talks with PMK and the alliance is intact.





After finalising the PMK alliance, the AIADMK and the DMDK will take up the alliance talks forward, sources said. The BJP had also formally initiated the alliance talks and the seat-sharing will be finalised by the end of this month, informed AIADMK sources confirmed.