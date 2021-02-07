Delta ryots stage protest to express support to Delhi stir

Thiruchirapalli :

A group of farmers led by P Ayyakannu, State president of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Sangam commenced the protest from Annamalai Nagar in Tiruchy with ploughs and other traditional instruments used for farming.





The members who reached the Kohinoor signal, staged a protest demanding the withdrawal of the three farm laws. They also raised slogans in support of their protest. When they attempted to block the road, the police asked them to vacate the spot but a few farmers started to crawl on the road and so they were arrested.





While in Thanjavur, the farmers led by the Farmers protest coordination Committee State executive member Sami Natarajan assembled at the Aattrupalam and staged a protest.





Natarajan who spoke to the media persons said, the state government has been playing a dual game. They have blindly supported the farm laws brought out by the Centre and now, the state government has waived the crop loan availed in the cooperative societies.





He also charged that the BJP and RSS guided anti-social elements to enter into the peaceful tractor rally during the Republic day celebration and marred the situation and the police registered a case against more than a 1000 farmers.





Similarly, the Tiruvarur police registered a case against seven farmers leaders under various IPC sections including non-bailable sections like 307 (attempt to murder). Natarajan demanded the state government to withdraw the cases against the leaders. He also demanded the centre to withdraw the farm laws and withdraw the cases against the farmers.