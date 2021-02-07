2 more returnees from UK test +ve for virus in Tiruchy

Chennai :

Between January 8 and February 2, 1,543 persons returned from the UK. Of them, 1,318 were traced and tested, of which 5 tested positive and 1,296 tested negative so far. Till date, 29 returnees and 20 of their contacts were found infected – all except the three latest cases were discharged and are under home quarantine.





Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases on Saturday, including six who came from other states. The State’s tally now stands at 8,41,326. Chennai recorded 156 new cases, Coimbatore 65 and Chengalpattu 36 cases.





Three more deaths were notified on Sunday – one each at Chennai, Cuddalore and Madurai – which brings the toll to 12,382.





After 503 more persons were discharged on Saturday, the total number of recoveries has reached 8,24,527. This leaves 4,417 active cases in the State currently.





In the last 24 hours, the State tested 53,256 samples and 53,088 persons, added the bulletin from the Health Department.