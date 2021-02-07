Nadda to attend meetings in Vellore on Feb 23, 24

Vellore :

This would be the start of Nadda’s election campaign in Tamil Nadu, he added Addressing the media in Vellore he said the party would hold 100 public meetings in the state to highlight the advantages accruing to Tami Nadu due to the central budget.





Stating that it was because the BJP considered TN as part of an emerging India, it allocated various schemes including the AIIMS hospital, smart city and other schemes including the AMRUT scheme were being implemented in the state, he added.





The budget had allocated nearly Rs 2 lakh crore to the state which would result in an increase in job opportunities for local people, he added.





Referring to the DMK he said that party was continuously speaking against the state and central governments.





Even when the state government waived farm loans to the tune of more than Rs 13,000 crore, the DMK still faulted it he added.





Claiming that the DMK was only talking about the seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts, he said the DMK gave no thought to the families of the 18 persons who lost their lives on that fateful day.





Stating that the DMK had betrayed the people of TN, he said that party when in power had announce d many schemes, most of which continued to be on paper.





Claiming that the BJP held its poll manifesto to be holy, he said the party would fulfill all that it promised.





Referring to the hike in diesel and petrol prices, he said this was due to the taxes imposed by the state vernments.