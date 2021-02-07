30 tamers injured in Thanjavur jallikattu

Thiruchirapalli :

The jallikattu kick started by the Thanajvur District Collector M Govinda Rao in the presence of DIG (Thanjavur Range) Rupesh Kumar Meena in which as many as 584 bulls from various districts including Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Madurai and Pudukkottai participated and as many as 287 tamers who were divided into six groups were allowed in the rings.





The event lasted till 4.20 pm and as many as 30 persons including the bull owners and spectators were injured.





Among them 13 persons sustained severe injuries and they were rushed to the Thanjavur Medical College hospital and the others were treated as outpatients and discharged.





Several prizes including two wheelers were distributed to the successful tamers as well as the bull owners.





Thanjavur SP Deshmukh Shekar Sanjay and others witnessed the entire event.





Similarly, the annual jallikattu was held at Keerampatti village near Manapparai in Tiruchy.





Around 600 bulls and 278 tamers participated in the event which was inaugurated by the Manapprai Tahshildhar Lajapathi Raj.