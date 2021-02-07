TNCC plans signature campaign to demand shifting of dumping yard from Kodungaiyur

Chennai :

Claiming that only 200 of the 2,500-ton dumped in the yard daily was segregated as biodegradable and non-biodegradable, Alagiri said that biomedical waste and electrical waste was being dumped here contrary to the Solid Waste Management rules of 2016.





Alleging that burning of such non-segregated waste was creating health hazards like neurological, orthopedic, respiratory and even insomnia to the people of Kodungaiyur and surroundings, the TNCC chief, announcing the launch of the signature campaign demanding the shifting the yard from there, said that there could no double that the air in the area, which was detected to contain nine and 19 different chemical particles in studies conducted in 2006 and 2012, could have more chemical particles now.





Remarking that no attempt was made in the to end the woes of the area people in the 10-year AIADMK regime, Alagiri said that action should be initiated on a war footing to permanently save the people.





He also urged the state municipal administration, especially Chennai Corporation to make constructive efforts to find a permanent solution to the civic woes of Kodungaiyur residents.