MNM calls for first general council meet on Feb 11 ahead of polls

Chennai :

The general council would be presided over by its president Kamal Haasan who is recuperating following a surgery said MNM general secretary (headquarters) Dr Santhosh Babu.





He urged all the general council members to attend the meeting without fail and to confirm the same through an online link sent to them.





“In the afternoon of February 11, the party’s fourth-anniversary conference would be held along with training camp on the election campaign,” he added. With the election commission expected to announce the poll schedule by end of this month or first week of next month, sources in MNM said the meeting would discuss various election-related issues including the party’s manifesto, candidate’s selection and election campaign.





Sources added that Haasan would soon launch his second leg of the election campaign in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.





Meanwhile, Haasan on Saturday hailed the ‘Switch Delhi’ scheme initiated by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with an aim to replace Government vehicles with E-Cars within six months.





Extending best wishes to his ‘beloved friend’ Kejriwal on Twitter, the MNM president said the Delhi CM will ensure that the scheme does not just remain on paper and is implemented effectively. Haasan also informed that Kejriwal has announced grants to those who buy E-Vehicles, in an effort to make this a ‘people’s movement’.





Responding to Kamal Haasan, the CM said his government is committed to developing Delhi as a world-class and pollution-free EV city.