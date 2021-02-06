Rajinikanth not to support any party: Rajini Makkal Mandram

After the much hyped political entry of 'Superstar' Rajinikanth ended up as a sore disappointment for his fans, sources from his fan club have said that he wouldn't extend his support to any party either for the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Chennai : Sudhakar from Rajini Makkal Mandram has informed that the actor will not support any party--- like he had done in 1996 elections --- in the upcoming state assembly elections.



Rajinikanth was about to launch his political party at the year end in 2020. He fell ill during his upcoming flick Annatthe's shoot in Hyderabad, of which four crew members tested positive for coronavirus.



Following the advice from doctors, speculations of Rajinikanth's political entry came to a screeching halt. The superstar released a note for his fans expressing his dismay of not being able to serve people through politics. He also requested his fans to not protest against his decision.



His fans were given the freedom to quit the fan club and join political parties they wish.



Also the fan club categorically denied any connection between Rajinikanth and the party Arjuna Murthy is said to launch; claims of Latha Rajinikanth starting a party too was junked as a rumour.

