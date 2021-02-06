Elephants from across state to reach Thekkampatti for annual retreat

Coimbatore :

Already, arrangements were under way in full swing at the campsite spread over in an area of around six acres at Thekkampatti. Works are in its final stage to create facilities for mahouts and elephants. Facilities like kitchen, food court, mobile toilets and staying sheds were put up for mahouts. Also, for elephants, walking tracks and ramps have been developed to help them climb down the lorries on their arrival from Sunday morning.





“More than 70 per cent of the work has got over and final works are going on ahead of the inauguration of the camp on Monday morning,” said an official.





It has been planned for elephants to start their day with a cool shower and a bathing platform has been developed for the purpose. Officials said that watch towers were being erected for the staff of the Forest Department to keep a watch on wild elephants.





To prevent wild elephants from straying into the campsite, a hanging solar fence is erected surrounding the camp premises.





This year, there may be restrictions for visitors and the conduct of the camp has been delayed by more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.