Residents protest Rs 90 toll for 100m drive on NH

Vellore :

The issue was brought to the notice of Vellore Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram by Vellore rural district Congress president G Suresh Kumar. The latter told DT Next that “the Collector accepted the bona fides of our grievance and said he would take up the issue with the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) officials at the earliest.





The toll plaza is located on the Vellore–Bengaluru National Highway. After crossing the plaza, those bound for Gudiyattam and Pernambut take a right turn, 100 metres from the plaza under a flyover to reach their destinations. “As people from both towns have to approach officials in Vellore for all their needs, they spend a minimum of Rs 90 for owner-driven cars for a one-way trip which amounts to nearly Rs 200 when we cross the plaza in return,” said R Krishnaveni of Masigam village near Pernambut.













Pallikonda toll plaza officials, however, said: “Those without proper knowledge are wantonly raising the issue. Owners of cars within a 20-kilometre radius from the plaza can use the existing Rs 275 monthly pass for an unlimited number of trips. “As there is no ceiling on the number of trips, it benefits them,” said an official.





When asked why they should pay for using only a 100-metre stretch, officials said rules stipulate that anyone using the NH have to pay the fee.





Nattamkar Akbar, a public figure in Pernambut, said: “As the plaza started operations from 2007, we realise that locals from both towns have been taken for a ride for the last 13 years. Also, it is a mystery why no politician highlighted the issue though ruling party MLAs do visit Chennai for official purposes by road and hence have to cross the toll plaza. This is daylight robbery, to say the least.” The issue is likely to flare up soon as both sides are not willing to relent.