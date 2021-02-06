People with disability ignored in this yr’s budget, say activists

Chennai :

They noted decreases in financial backing towards services and acts. Following the impact faced by the community during the pandemic, activists say they were expecting more support for education and employment of persons with disabilities.





According to a chapter in a report by the Centre for Budget and Governance Accountability, the percentage allocation towards the inclusion of persons with disabilities had reduced from 0.20% in 2020-21 to 0.19% in 2021-22. “There has been a reduction of Rs 153.62 crore in the 2021-22 budget estimate, compared to 2020-21, in the allocation to the Department of the Empowerment of Persons with Disability, while the allocation to social protection through the Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension and the National Mental Health Programme remains the same at Rs 297.37 crore and Rs 40 crore respectively,” said the report.





Meenakshi Balasubramaniam, author of the chapter and co-founder of Equals Centre for Promotion of Social Justice, noted that the allocation towards accessibility and promotion of accessible lifestyles has decreased this year. “The Accessible India Campaign has not received any increase in funding from last year, rather, the funding will go through the Scheme for Implementation of Persons with Disability Act (SPIDA). There has been negligence when it comes to funding for accessible aids and accessories as well, noted by the decreased allocation towards the National Institute for Inclusive and Universal Design,” said Balasubramaniam, a member of the Centre for Inclusive Policy.





Given the backdrop of the pandemic, more allocations were expected towards helping the community, said disability rights activist Smitha Sadasivam.