489 more new cases logged in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The number of new cases in Chennai stood at 158 and Coimbatore recorded 54. Meanwhile, Sivaganga, Perambalur, Krishnagiri and Kallakurichi did not report any cases on Friday.





At least four more deaths were reported in the State (two deaths each in private and government hospitals). The total number of deaths stands at 12,379.





A total of 506 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,379. There are as many as 4,446 active cases in TN currently.





On Friday, 11,396 people were vaccinated, including 2,502 frontline workers. While 11,286 doses of Covishield and 110 Covaxin were given. So far, 1,57,046 frontline workers have been vaccinated.