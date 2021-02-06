Boy marries underage girl, arrested under Pocso Act

Vellore :

According to police, Durairaj (23) a native of Moranam village near Dusi in Tiruvannamalai district worked in a private company at Wallajahbad in Kanchipuram district where he became friends with a 17-year-old girl from Nemili in Ranipet district. Three days ago, the couple eloped and went to Tiruchy.





Durairaj then informed the girl’s father over the phone that he was in Tiruchy with their daughter. When the parents entreated him to return with their daughter, he accepted and so the parents went to the Bypass Road in Chengalpattu town where they found the couple waiting. The girl’s parents then informed the Nemili police who rushed to the spot and interrogated Durairaj and found that the girl was underage and hence registered a case against him and arrested him. He was remanded by a Ranipet court and lodged in the Arakkonam sub-jail while investigations are continuing.