Tangedco can save Rs 35K cr over 5 yrs by retiring old plants: Report

Chennai :

The report, ‘Recipe for Recovery’ authored by Ashish Fernandes of Climate Risk Horizons, identifies cost reduction and savings opportunities available through the retirement of coal power plants that are 20 years old. Such plants are typically less efficient, more polluting, and are now legally required to meet the 2015 air and water emission norms notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.





The State-run utility could also save Rs 1,670 crore for the expenditure to retrofit 3.1 GW of old plants in Thoothukudi, Mettur, North Chennai and NLC II Stage I to meet new environmental norms. Replacing the scheduled generation from these old plants with cheaper electricity, either from renewables or through purchases from open market, would save another Rs 1,459 crore annually (Rs 7,300 crore over a five-year period), as cheaper options are now available, it added.













“These old plants are not on track to meet the 2022 deadline for compliance with the air pollution norms. Rather than incurring Rs 1,600 crore or more on retrofits, it is more economical to retire them. Given the financial stress, incurring additional debt is difficult, and these costs would have to eventually be recovered via higher tariffs. The power surplus situation in the State and country, as well as cheaper renewable energy create a potential win-win situation for Tamil Nadu’s consumers through retiring these assets,” said Fernandes.





The report also recommended scrapping the construction of 3.5 GW power plants at Uppur, Udangudi and Ennore Expansion, which are in early stages, to save Rs 26,000 crore and phasing out expensive power purchase of Rs 4 per unit with cheaper power from renewable energy could save Rs 6,000 crore per annum.





Responding to the report, Sundarrajan G of Puvulagin Nanbargal said that the era of coal power for electricity has come to an end. The State government must re-examine the continued construction of coal plants and shelve those that are at an early stage, instead of investing in energy efficiency and clean alternatives to meet future demand, he said.