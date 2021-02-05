Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: MK Stalin lambasts at CM Palaniswami for his undecorous politics

DMK chief and leader of opposition MK Stalin launched scathing attacks at the ruling AIADMK government's dispassionate approach towards the release of seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Chennai : Stalin criticized the ruling government of "staging a drama" in its attempts to seek the seven convicts' release.



In a long statement Stalin pointed out that AIADMK was never genuine to the cause since Jayalalithaa's tenure. "Jaya had conceded her inability as the chief minister to ensure release of Rajiv assassination victims in 2011, but just before 2014 parliamentary elections all of a sudden ensured their release and also pressed the then union government.



"That too was only till the results of elections, and then the issue was put to rest for two years to be dusted again during 2016 state assembly elections", Stalin said. Clearing up charges against DMK's "inaction" by AIADMK, Stalin said the quantum of punishment for Nalini was reduced from death to life sentence during Karunanidhi's tenure, when the case was just eight years old. Chiding Palaniswami for his "ignorance of history" Stalin said "The CM is not just showing his weak grasp of history but also misinforming the assembly".



Stalin continued to attack Palaniswami for his "desperate lies" as the latter promised on February 4, after meeting with Governor Banwarilal Purohit, that the Governor has assured a positive feedback on the release issue while Governor had informed much earlier that he isn't a competent authority and the plea has been forwarded to the President Ramnath Kovind. "Why does Palaniswami have to lie through his teeth when the Governor made his position clear?", questioned the DMK chief.



Stalin said that his party's MPs are ready to accompany CM Palaniswami, if need be, to meet the President even tomorrow. He said the CM has to shed his "undecorous politics" and fight with a "pure heart" for the release of those seven convicts languishing in prison for almost 30 years.



Pointing at AIADMK and its alliance partner BJP's seat-sharing talks as an opportune moment to exert pressure on the ruling BJP to move the needle in favour of the seven convicts' release, Stalin said Palaniswami still has better options at his disposal.



It has been two years since the mercy plea landed at the Governor's table after the Tamil Nadu state assembly passed a resolution in 2018 seeking the convicts release, the developments regarding the plea were snail-paced since then. With the state assembly elections around the corner this matter is expected to be expedited.



Convicts V. Sriharan alias Murugan, T. Suthendraraja alias Santham, Perarivalan alias Arivu, Jayakumar, Robert Payas, P Ravichandaran and Nalini have been in prison for almost three decades.

